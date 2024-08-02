Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 10.72% YOY

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live : Tata Investment Corporation announced their Q1 results on 31st July, 2024, revealing a 1.39% decrease in revenue and a 10.72% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
In contrast to the previous quarter, the company saw a significant growth in revenue by 139.9% and profit by 116.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a notable decline of 32.02% quarter-on-quarter and a 26.83% decrease year-on-year.
Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 169.69% quarter-on-quarter but experienced a 2.13% dip year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹25.91, reflecting a 10.72% decrease year-on-year.
Tata Investment Corporation displayed a -0.59% return in the last week, while showcasing positive returns of 8.75% in the last 6 months and 46.67% year-to-date.
Currently, the market capitalization of Tata Investment Corporation is ₹32,102.58 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹9,756.85 & ₹2,401 respectively.
Tata Investment Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|98.96
|41.25
|+139.9%
|100.35
|-1.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.31
|6.34
|-32.02%
|5.89
|-26.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.23
|0.24
|-4.17%
|0.23
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.45
|8.06
|+17.25%
|8.89
|+6.3%
|Operating Income
|89.51
|33.19
|+169.69%
|91.46
|-2.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|155.71
|72.21
|+115.63%
|151.76
|+2.6%
|Net Income
|131.07
|60.47
|+116.75%
|146.81
|-10.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|25.91
|11.95
|+116.82%
|29.02
|-10.72%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹131.07Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹98.96Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar