Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 10.72% YOY

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 10.72% YOY

Livemint

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.39% YoY & profit decreased by 10.72% YoY

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live : Tata Investment Corporation announced their Q1 results on 31st July, 2024, revealing a 1.39% decrease in revenue and a 10.72% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, the company saw a significant growth in revenue by 139.9% and profit by 116.75%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a notable decline of 32.02% quarter-on-quarter and a 26.83% decrease year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 169.69% quarter-on-quarter but experienced a 2.13% dip year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 25.91, reflecting a 10.72% decrease year-on-year.

Tata Investment Corporation displayed a -0.59% return in the last week, while showcasing positive returns of 8.75% in the last 6 months and 46.67% year-to-date.

Currently, the market capitalization of Tata Investment Corporation is 32,102.58 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 9,756.85 & 2,401 respectively.

Tata Investment Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue98.9641.25+139.9%100.35-1.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.316.34-32.02%5.89-26.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.230.24-4.17%0.23-0%
Total Operating Expense9.458.06+17.25%8.89+6.3%
Operating Income89.5133.19+169.69%91.46-2.13%
Net Income Before Taxes155.7172.21+115.63%151.76+2.6%
Net Income131.0760.47+116.75%146.81-10.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.9111.95+116.82%29.02-10.72%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹131.07Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹98.96Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.