Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 10.72% YOY

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.39% YoY & profit decreased by 10.72% YoY

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live : Tata Investment Corporation announced their Q1 results on 31st July, 2024, revealing a 1.39% decrease in revenue and a 10.72% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast to the previous quarter, the company saw a significant growth in revenue by 139.9% and profit by 116.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a notable decline of 32.02% quarter-on-quarter and a 26.83% decrease year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 169.69% quarter-on-quarter but experienced a 2.13% dip year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹25.91, reflecting a 10.72% decrease year-on-year.

Tata Investment Corporation displayed a -0.59% return in the last week, while showcasing positive returns of 8.75% in the last 6 months and 46.67% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the market capitalization of Tata Investment Corporation is ₹32,102.58 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹9,756.85 & ₹2,401 respectively.

Tata Investment Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 98.96 41.25 +139.9% 100.35 -1.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.31 6.34 -32.02% 5.89 -26.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.23 0.24 -4.17% 0.23 -0% Total Operating Expense 9.45 8.06 +17.25% 8.89 +6.3% Operating Income 89.51 33.19 +169.69% 91.46 -2.13% Net Income Before Taxes 155.71 72.21 +115.63% 151.76 +2.6% Net Income 131.07 60.47 +116.75% 146.81 -10.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 25.91 11.95 +116.82% 29.02 -10.72%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹131.07Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹98.96Cr

