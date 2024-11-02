Tata Investment Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.6% YOY

Tata Investment Corporation Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.8% YoY & profit decreased by 0.6% YoY.

Published2 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Tata Investment Corporation Q2 Results Live
Tata Investment Corporation Q2 Results Live

Tata Investment Corporation Q2 Results Live : Tata Investment Corporation declared their Q2 results on 31 Oct, 2024, reporting an 8.8% increase in topline revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company's profit experienced a slight decline of 0.6% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tata Investment Corporation noted a significant revenue growth of 12.45%. Despite this positive revenue trend, the profit decreased by 5.63%, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a substantial rise of 50.35% quarter-over-quarter, although they were down 8.73% year-over-year. This increase in expenses may have impacted the profit margins, contributing to the overall decline in profitability.

Tata Investment Corporation's operating income showed resilience, increasing by 13.81% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and 10.74% year-over-year. This growth in operating income suggests that the company is effectively managing its core operations despite the pressures from administrative costs.

For the second quarter, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 24.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.61% year-over-year. This slight drop in EPS aligns with the overall profit decline, emphasizing the need for strategic focus on cost management.

Tata Investment Corporation has demonstrated solid performance in the stock market, delivering a 2.64% return over the last week, 4.99% return over the past six months, and an impressive 60.84% year-to-date return. This performance highlights investor confidence in the company despite the recent challenges faced in profitability.

Currently, Tata Investment Corporation boasts a market capitalization of 34,845.23 crore, with a 52-week high of 9,756.85 and a low of 3,135.25. These metrics reflect the company's strong position in the market, even as it navigates through fluctuating profit margins.

Tata Investment Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue111.2898.96+12.45%102.28+8.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.484.31+50.35%7.1-8.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.240.23+4.35%0.23+4.35%
Total Operating Expense9.419.45-0.42%10.29-8.55%
Operating Income101.8789.51+13.81%91.99+10.74%
Net Income Before Taxes156.38155.71+0.43%122.25+27.92%
Net Income123.69131.07-5.63%124.44-0.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.4525.91-5.63%24.6-0.61%
FAQs
₹123.69Cr
₹111.28Cr
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
