Tata Investment Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.6% YOY

Tata Investment Corporation Q2 Results Live : Tata Investment Corporation declared their Q2 results on 31 Oct, 2024, reporting an 8.8% increase in topline revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company's profit experienced a slight decline of 0.6% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tata Investment Corporation noted a significant revenue growth of 12.45%. Despite this positive revenue trend, the profit decreased by 5.63%, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a substantial rise of 50.35% quarter-over-quarter, although they were down 8.73% year-over-year. This increase in expenses may have impacted the profit margins, contributing to the overall decline in profitability.

Tata Investment Corporation's operating income showed resilience, increasing by 13.81% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and 10.74% year-over-year. This growth in operating income suggests that the company is effectively managing its core operations despite the pressures from administrative costs.

For the second quarter, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹24.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.61% year-over-year. This slight drop in EPS aligns with the overall profit decline, emphasizing the need for strategic focus on cost management.

Tata Investment Corporation has demonstrated solid performance in the stock market, delivering a 2.64% return over the last week, 4.99% return over the past six months, and an impressive 60.84% year-to-date return. This performance highlights investor confidence in the company despite the recent challenges faced in profitability.

Currently, Tata Investment Corporation boasts a market capitalization of ₹34,845.23 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹9,756.85 and a low of ₹3,135.25. These metrics reflect the company's strong position in the market, even as it navigates through fluctuating profit margins.

Tata Investment Corporation Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 111.28 98.96 +12.45% 102.28 +8.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.48 4.31 +50.35% 7.1 -8.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.24 0.23 +4.35% 0.23 +4.35% Total Operating Expense 9.41 9.45 -0.42% 10.29 -8.55% Operating Income 101.87 89.51 +13.81% 91.99 +10.74% Net Income Before Taxes 156.38 155.71 +0.43% 122.25 +27.92% Net Income 123.69 131.07 -5.63% 124.44 -0.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.45 25.91 -5.63% 24.6 -0.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹123.69Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹111.28Cr

