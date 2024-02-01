Tata Investment Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 54.18% YoY

Tata Investment Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 35.78% & the profit increased by 54.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 76.33% and the profit decreased by 57.22%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 37.89% q-o-q & increased by 2.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 80.89% q-o-q & increased by 52.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.52 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 54.25% Y-o-Y.
Tata Investment Corporation has delivered 28.62% return in the last 1 week, 128.57% return in the last 6 months, and 35.31% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Investment Corporation has a market cap of ₹29314.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹5794 & ₹1730 respectively.
Tata Investment Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|24.21
|102.28
|-76.33%
|17.83
|+35.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.41
|7.1
|-37.89%
|4.3
|+2.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.24
|0.23
|+4.35%
|0.26
|-7.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|6.63
|10.29
|-35.57%
|6.32
|+4.91%
|Operating Income
|17.58
|91.99
|-80.89%
|11.51
|+52.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|59.72
|122.25
|-51.15%
|39.17
|+52.46%
|Net Income
|53.24
|124.44
|-57.22%
|34.53
|+54.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.52
|24.6
|-57.24%
|6.82
|+54.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹53.24Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹24.21Cr
