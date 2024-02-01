Tata Investment Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 54.18% YoY

Tata Investment Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 35.78% & the profit increased by 54.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 76.33% and the profit decreased by 57.22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 37.89% q-o-q & increased by 2.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 80.89% q-o-q & increased by 52.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.52 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 54.25% Y-o-Y.

Tata Investment Corporation has delivered 28.62% return in the last 1 week, 128.57% return in the last 6 months, and 35.31% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Investment Corporation has a market cap of ₹29314.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹5794 & ₹1730 respectively.

Tata Investment Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 24.21 102.28 -76.33% 17.83 +35.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.41 7.1 -37.89% 4.3 +2.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.24 0.23 +4.35% 0.26 -7.69% Total Operating Expense 6.63 10.29 -35.57% 6.32 +4.91% Operating Income 17.58 91.99 -80.89% 11.51 +52.74% Net Income Before Taxes 59.72 122.25 -51.15% 39.17 +52.46% Net Income 53.24 124.44 -57.22% 34.53 +54.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.52 24.6 -57.24% 6.82 +54.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹53.24Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹24.21Cr

