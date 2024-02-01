Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Investment Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 54.18% YoY

Livemint

Tata Investment Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 35.78% & the profit increased by 54.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 76.33% and the profit decreased by 57.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 37.89% q-o-q & increased by 2.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 80.89% q-o-q & increased by 52.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.52 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 54.25% Y-o-Y.

Tata Investment Corporation has delivered 28.62% return in the last 1 week, 128.57% return in the last 6 months, and 35.31% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Investment Corporation has a market cap of 29314.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 5794 & 1730 respectively.

Tata Investment Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue24.21102.28-76.33%17.83+35.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.417.1-37.89%4.3+2.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.240.23+4.35%0.26-7.69%
Total Operating Expense6.6310.29-35.57%6.32+4.91%
Operating Income17.5891.99-80.89%11.51+52.74%
Net Income Before Taxes59.72122.25-51.15%39.17+52.46%
Net Income53.24124.44-57.22%34.53+54.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.5224.6-57.24%6.82+54.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹53.24Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹24.21Cr

