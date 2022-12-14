Tata Motors bags order for 5,000 XPRES-T EVs from Everest Fleet

Automobile major Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of ₹944.61 crore for the second quarter ending September (Q2FY23). The company had posted a net loss of ₹4,441.57 crore in the year-ago period (Q2FY22) and ₹5,006.60 crore in the previous June quarter (Q1FY23), respectively.

