Tata Motors erases domestic debt, targets net-cash goal for JLR in FY25
Summary
- The company reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹17,407 crore for Q4, from ₹5,408 crore in the same period last fiscal
New Delhi: Tata Motors said on Friday its domestic automotive business turned net cash in the quarter ended 31 March, successfully concluding a deleveraging journey it had embarked upon in 2020, when an enormous debt of over ₹48,000 crore dragged down its passenger vehicle business.