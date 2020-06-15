Tata Motors expects to end FY21 with positive free cash flows: Q4FY20 takeaways

Tata Motors on Monday reported consolidated net loss of ₹9,894 cr in the quarter ending 31 March, 2020. The auto major had reported net profit of ₹1,117 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations declined 28% to ₹62,493 crore as against ₹86,422 crore in March 2019.

Here are the key takeaways from the company's Q4 results:

-Q1FY21 expected to be significantly weaker for both JLR and Tata Motors with full impact of lockdowns being reflected in results.

-Actions underway to significantly deleverage Tata Motors Group with JLR to become sustainably cash positive from FY22.

-Tata Motors expects gradual recovery of sales, improving cash flows for remainder of year for JLR.

-While outlook remains uncertain, Tata Motors expects gradual recovery of sales and improving cash flows in FY21.

-Tata Motors expects to end FY21 with positive free cash flows.

-Tata Motors sees significantly lower sales in Q1 and negative free cash flow of about ₹5,000 crore in Q1FY21.

-Consolidated Ebitda margin in March quarter was at 4.6%, down 510 bps on annual basis.

-JLR suffered a loss of 501 million pounds in Q4.

-Tata Motors has called out cost savings programme of ₹1,500 crore, cash improvement programme of ₹6,000 crore.

-JLR retail unit sales fall 31% in Q4 and 12.1% in FY20.

