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Tata Motors cautions on FY27 growth as war woes weigh on industry

Ayaan Kartik
3 min read13 May 2026, 08:19 PM IST
As India’s largest commercial vehicle maker, Tata Motors’ cautious commentary is viewed as an important indicator for broader economic activity. (Reuters)
As India’s largest commercial vehicle maker, Tata Motors’ cautious commentary is viewed as an important indicator for broader economic activity. (Reuters)
Summary

The commercial vehicle major expects single-digit industry growth this fiscal year as geopolitical tensions and rising fuel costs threaten to hurt demand.

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New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd, India’s largest commercial vehicle maker, expressed caution about the industry’s growth in FY27, saying the true impact of the West Asia war on fuel prices and consumer sentiment is yet to be seen.

New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd, India’s largest commercial vehicle maker, expressed caution about the industry’s growth in FY27, saying the true impact of the West Asia war on fuel prices and consumer sentiment is yet to be seen.

The Mumbai company said it expects single-digit growth for the industry this fiscal year after retail sales grew 12% in FY26, crossing a million units for the first time as the goods and services tax (GST) cuts in September 2025 boosted consumer sentiment.

The Mumbai company said it expects single-digit growth for the industry this fiscal year after retail sales grew 12% in FY26, crossing a million units for the first time as the goods and services tax (GST) cuts in September 2025 boosted consumer sentiment.

Management’s comments came after the company reported a 5% dip in consolidated net profit in FY26 to 3,030 crore on Wednesday evening. Without a 1,428-crore loss on investments due to its equity stake in Tata Capital, which was listed during the fiscal year, the company’s profit grew by 9% to 4,458 crore. Revenue grew 44% to 83,855 crore in FY26 on the back of 14% growth in domestic and international sales to 428,000 units.

Also Read | Tata Motors bets on flexible powertrain production lines even as EV bus momentum

Headwinds galore

Girish Wagh, managing director and chief executive at Tata Motors Ltd, cautioned on 13 May that the industry faces several headwinds, including potential fuel price hikes and their likely impact on consumer sentiment. “I think we need to be very, very agile and active in tracking how the market actually behaves. The April numbers have also shown healthy double-digit growth on a year-on-year basis,” Wagh said.

“I think the underlying demand drivers still continue to be pretty robust. We are still positive that we will see a single-digit growth for the entire year FY27. But, of course, I think since we have serious headwinds, this is something that we need to keep close track of,” he added.

The company’s note of caution for the commercial vehicle industry is significant as it is a bellwether for overall growth in the economy due to its role in transporting goods. Wagh noted that there are no signs of visible stress but diesel fuel price hikes will be important to monitor.

The commercial vehicle industry joins tractor companies in cutting growth rates compared to FY26 as firms brace for the impact of inflation caused by the West Asia war and expectations of a below-normal monsoon.

Also Read | Why the king of Indian trucks is walking away from price wars

A strong growth environment in the first four months of 2026 helped the company make gains in the March quarter. Net profit increased by 35% to 1,793 crore while revenue soared by 19% to 26,098 crore.

Acquisition delayed

On Tata Motors' proposed acquisition of Italian commercial vehicle player Iveco for $4.4 billion, which was announced in July 2025, the company noted in its investor presentation that the transaction is expected to conclude by this September.

“Regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisition of Iveco are currently underway with most of the approvals already received. Last pending approvals are being actively pursued for the earliest closure,” the company said in its presentation.

Also Read | Pending EU approvals could delay Tata Motors' $4.4 bn Iveco deal

Explaining the reasons for the delay, chief financial officer G.V. Ramanan said the company was working on getting financial regulatory approvals from Spain and France. “We have been pursuing it and there have been a lot of additional papers and questions that have been asked by the regulator, which have been furnished,” Ramanan said, adding that the delay will have implications for the company's plan to consolidate revenue of the Italian company.

“Our timeline was to complete the entire acquisition by Q1, so that starting Q2 the financial consolidation would begin. But given that now this is moving to Q2, we will have to wait for the transaction to consummate completely by around the middle or end of Q2,” the CFO added.

Tata Motors shares closed 0.72% down on Wednesday, with the results released after market hours. Nifty Auto declined 0.97% during the session.

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Meet the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTata Motors cautions on FY27 growth as war woes weigh on industry

Tata Motors cautions on FY27 growth as war woes weigh on industry

Ayaan Kartik
3 min read13 May 2026, 08:19 PM IST
As India’s largest commercial vehicle maker, Tata Motors’ cautious commentary is viewed as an important indicator for broader economic activity. (Reuters)
As India’s largest commercial vehicle maker, Tata Motors’ cautious commentary is viewed as an important indicator for broader economic activity. (Reuters)
Summary

The commercial vehicle major expects single-digit industry growth this fiscal year as geopolitical tensions and rising fuel costs threaten to hurt demand.

Gift this article

New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd, India’s largest commercial vehicle maker, expressed caution about the industry’s growth in FY27, saying the true impact of the West Asia war on fuel prices and consumer sentiment is yet to be seen.

New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd, India’s largest commercial vehicle maker, expressed caution about the industry’s growth in FY27, saying the true impact of the West Asia war on fuel prices and consumer sentiment is yet to be seen.

The Mumbai company said it expects single-digit growth for the industry this fiscal year after retail sales grew 12% in FY26, crossing a million units for the first time as the goods and services tax (GST) cuts in September 2025 boosted consumer sentiment.

The Mumbai company said it expects single-digit growth for the industry this fiscal year after retail sales grew 12% in FY26, crossing a million units for the first time as the goods and services tax (GST) cuts in September 2025 boosted consumer sentiment.

Management’s comments came after the company reported a 5% dip in consolidated net profit in FY26 to 3,030 crore on Wednesday evening. Without a 1,428-crore loss on investments due to its equity stake in Tata Capital, which was listed during the fiscal year, the company’s profit grew by 9% to 4,458 crore. Revenue grew 44% to 83,855 crore in FY26 on the back of 14% growth in domestic and international sales to 428,000 units.

Also Read | Tata Motors bets on flexible powertrain production lines even as EV bus momentum

Headwinds galore

Girish Wagh, managing director and chief executive at Tata Motors Ltd, cautioned on 13 May that the industry faces several headwinds, including potential fuel price hikes and their likely impact on consumer sentiment. “I think we need to be very, very agile and active in tracking how the market actually behaves. The April numbers have also shown healthy double-digit growth on a year-on-year basis,” Wagh said.

“I think the underlying demand drivers still continue to be pretty robust. We are still positive that we will see a single-digit growth for the entire year FY27. But, of course, I think since we have serious headwinds, this is something that we need to keep close track of,” he added.

The company’s note of caution for the commercial vehicle industry is significant as it is a bellwether for overall growth in the economy due to its role in transporting goods. Wagh noted that there are no signs of visible stress but diesel fuel price hikes will be important to monitor.

The commercial vehicle industry joins tractor companies in cutting growth rates compared to FY26 as firms brace for the impact of inflation caused by the West Asia war and expectations of a below-normal monsoon.

Also Read | Why the king of Indian trucks is walking away from price wars

A strong growth environment in the first four months of 2026 helped the company make gains in the March quarter. Net profit increased by 35% to 1,793 crore while revenue soared by 19% to 26,098 crore.

Acquisition delayed

On Tata Motors' proposed acquisition of Italian commercial vehicle player Iveco for $4.4 billion, which was announced in July 2025, the company noted in its investor presentation that the transaction is expected to conclude by this September.

“Regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisition of Iveco are currently underway with most of the approvals already received. Last pending approvals are being actively pursued for the earliest closure,” the company said in its presentation.

Also Read | Pending EU approvals could delay Tata Motors' $4.4 bn Iveco deal

Explaining the reasons for the delay, chief financial officer G.V. Ramanan said the company was working on getting financial regulatory approvals from Spain and France. “We have been pursuing it and there have been a lot of additional papers and questions that have been asked by the regulator, which have been furnished,” Ramanan said, adding that the delay will have implications for the company's plan to consolidate revenue of the Italian company.

“Our timeline was to complete the entire acquisition by Q1, so that starting Q2 the financial consolidation would begin. But given that now this is moving to Q2, we will have to wait for the transaction to consummate completely by around the middle or end of Q2,” the CFO added.

Tata Motors shares closed 0.72% down on Wednesday, with the results released after market hours. Nifty Auto declined 0.97% during the session.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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