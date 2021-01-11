Tata Motors owned JLR car sales take pandemic hit; sales strong in China

Sales in other regions, however, have not yet recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels with sales for the quarter lower than a year ago in North America (-17.2 per cent), overseas (-20.0 per cent), Europe (-16.3 per cent) and the UK (-8.9 per cent). But in terms of a quarterly comparison, sales were up on the prior quarter in North America ( 31.7 per cent), Overseas ( 26.6 per cent) and Europe ( 20.5 per cent).