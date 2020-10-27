Tata Motors Q2 consolidated net loss widens to 307 cr

New Delhi: With impact of coronavirus pandemic nowhere near waning, Tata Motors' consolidated net loss widened in the quarter ending 30 September, 2020 to ₹307 crore as against net loss of ₹188 crore in the year-ago period.

The automaker posted a loss for a third straight quarter on Tuesday.

Consolidated revenue from operations decreased 18% to ₹53,530 crore as against ₹65,432 crore in the year-ago period.

"In Q2FY21 wholesales (including exports) increased 3.4% to 109,958 units. In the domestic volumes were down by: M&HCV -43.2%, ILCV -32.5%, SCV & Pick Ups -5.7% and CV Passenger -74.4%. Domestic PV volumes were up 110.4%. Overall domestic retails were lower than wholesales by 14.7K units as pipeline inventory in CV improves," the company said in a release

On Tuesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 2% higher at ₹136.65.

Retail unit sales at luxury car unit JLR, which rakes in most of the company's revenue, was down nearly 12% for the reported quarter. Tata Motors, however, said it expects JLR sales to gradually improve.

"Despite concerns around the risk of a second wave of (COVID-19) infections... we expect a gradual recovery of demand and supply in the coming months," the carmaker said in an exchange filing.

"Jaguar Land Rover returned to profit with significant positive cash flow in the quarter as sales and revenue recovered from the impact of Covid-19 in Fiscal Q1 but remain below pre-Covid levels a year ago. Retail sales of 113,569 units were up 53.3% q-o-q with almost all retailers now open. However, retail sales in most markets continued to be impacted by Covid-19 and so were down 11.9% in total year-on-year. China sales were particularly encouraging, up 14.6% on the prior quarter and 3.7% year-on-year," the company said.

“The auto industry continued its calibrated progress in Q2FY21 as the nationwide lockdown eased further. With health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and the supporting ecosystem at the forefront, we scaled up capacity while prudently addressing supply chain bottlenecks. In PV, we accelerated the momentum built in Q1FY21 and saw demand gradually emerge in select segments of CV. We remain hopeful for a full recovery in CV industry by end of this fiscal year aligned to the overall improvement in the economy. During the quarter, we delivered on our planned improvements in our operational and financial performance. We reiterate our commitment to make Tata Motors more agile by reducing costs, generating free cash flows, and providing the best in class customer experience," said Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors.

Tata Motors said it was committed to achieving near-zero net automotive debt in the coming years.

The global health crisis has hammered sales for automakers worldwide and compounded problems for Tata Motors, which was trying to improve Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales amid weak demand and uncertainty related to Brexit.

