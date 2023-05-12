TaMo to pay 1st dividend since ’163 min read . Updated: 13 May 2023, 01:38 AM IST
The company had incurred a net loss of ₹1,032 crore in the year-earlier quarter.
NEW DELHI : Tata Motors Ltd, the parent of UK luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹5,408 crore in the quarter ended March, and declared a dividend of ₹2 per equity share, its first since 2016, when it had delivered a dividend of ₹0.20 per share.
