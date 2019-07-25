NEW DELHI: Mumbai: Tata Motors Ltd on Thursday said its net loss for June quarter nearly doubled due to weak demand in the domestic market and a slowdown in China, which has hit Jaguar Land Rover sales. The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹3,680 crore in the quarter as against ₹1,863 crore a year ago. Bloomberg analysts on average expected a loss of ₹2,036 crore.

On an annual basis, revenue for the quarter fell 7.77% to ₹60,830.16 crore.

The luxury unit of the Indian auto firm, Jaguar Land Rover, reported that its net loss widened to 402 million pounds in June quarter 2019 as against a loss of 210 million pounds for the same quarter last year.

The unit’s revenues fell 2.8% y-o-y to 5.1 billion pounds for the quarter ended June 2019 from 5.2 billion pounds in the same period a year ago. This, due to the weaker market conditions and additional plant shutdown time and delays in WL TP certification resulting from Brexit contingency planning, which also contributed to the lower sales and profits.

"The continued slow down across the auto industry due to weak consumer sentiments, liquidity stress and the impact of axle load effect particularly in medium/heavy duty, impacted overall demand," said Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors.

On standalone basis, the company reported a loss of ₹97.10 crore versus a profit of ₹1,187.65 crore last year. Revenue stood at ₹13,250.19 crore, down 20.14% from a year ago.

"With China stabilizing and an exciting product lineup, JLR expects to return to growth soon and its financial results to improve over the balance of the year. Tata Motors Group is confident to address these challenges and remains committed to deliver competitive, consistent and cash accretive growth over the medium to long term," the company said in a notice to exchanges.

On Thursday, Tata Motors Ltd closed at ₹144.35 on BSE, down 4.56% from previous close while India's benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.04% to 37,830.98 points.