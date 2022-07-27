"We also signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers to deliver 39,000 units of the Ace EV along with its enabling eco-system. Furthermore, we also received a letter of allocation of 1500 e-buses from Delhi Transport Corporation, as part of the larger entitled order of 5000 e-buses, from the recently won CESL tender. Going forward, we remain cautiously optimistic about overall CV-demand while keeping a close watch on interest rates, input costs, transporter profitability, and semiconductor availability," Girish Wagh, Executive Director Tata Motors, has said.