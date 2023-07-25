Tata Motors Q1 Results Live: Automobile major Tata Motors is likely to report strong financial performance in the quarter ended June 2023 led by improving margins and healthy sales in its luxury arm Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR).
Tata Motors shares hit a 52-week high of ₹641.50 apiece on the BSE, gaining nearly 2% on Tuesday ahead of the announcement of Q1 results.
Tata Motors share price has witnessed a sharp rally this year. The stock has gained 64% YTD, while it has jumped nearly 35% in three months.
Tata Motors is likely to register 44% consolidated revenue growth, driven by strength in JLR (+70% YoY with 30% higher volumes due to improved production levels). We expect consolidated EBITDA margin to drop by ~90 bps QoQ to 11.2%, largely due to adverse mix and lower volumes in standalone (India CV) operations.
Tata Motors is expetced to report strong operating performance in Q1FY24. Its consolidated earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in Q1 is seen jumping 129% YoY to ₹13,450 crore.
EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 522 basis points (bps) YoY to 13.4%.
The luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a part of Tata Motors, is expected to see healthy volume growth of 30% YoY due to improved production levels, easing chip shortages and continued traction toward new models.
Tata Motors consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 is expected to see a growth of around 43% at ₹1,03,284 crore driven by strength in luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle (PV) division witnessed 8% YoY volume growth during the quarter.
Tata Motors Q1 net profit is expected to be at ₹2,600 crore as compared to a loss of ₹5,731 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, as per average analysts estimates.
