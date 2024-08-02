Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Motors Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 73.79% YOY

Tata Motors Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 73.79% YOY

Livemint

Tata Motors Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.68% YoY & profit increased by 73.79% YoY

Tata Motors Q1 Results Live

Tata Motors Q1 Results Live : Tata Motors declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.68% & the profit increased by 73.79% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.95% and the profit decreased by 68.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.22% q-o-q and increased by 19.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.96% q-o-q but increased by 43.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.51 for Q1 which increased by 72.81% Y-o-Y.

Tata Motors has delivered 4.9% return in the last 1 week, 30.67% return in the last 6 months, and 47.18% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Motors has a market cap of 424870.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1179 & 591.48 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 16 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Tata Motors Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue108048119986.31-9.95%102236.08+5.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1180211433.69+3.22%9851.77+19.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization65747150.53-8.06%6633.18-0.89%
Total Operating Expense99070110231.65-10.13%95989.79+3.21%
Operating Income89789754.66-7.96%6246.29+43.73%
Net Income Before Taxes88709122.76-2.77%4652.71+90.64%
Net Income556617407.18-68.02%3202.8+73.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.5145.57-68.15%8.4+72.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5566Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹108048Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

