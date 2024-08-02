Tata Motors Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 73.79% YOY

Tata Motors Q1 Results Live : Tata Motors declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.68% & the profit increased by 73.79% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.95% and the profit decreased by 68.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.22% q-o-q and increased by 19.8% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 7.96% q-o-q but increased by 43.73% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.51 for Q1 which increased by 72.81% Y-o-Y.
Tata Motors has delivered 4.9% return in the last 1 week, 30.67% return in the last 6 months, and 47.18% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Motors has a market cap of ₹424870.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1179 & ₹591.48 respectively.
As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 16 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.
Tata Motors Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|108048
|119986.31
|-9.95%
|102236.08
|+5.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11802
|11433.69
|+3.22%
|9851.77
|+19.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6574
|7150.53
|-8.06%
|6633.18
|-0.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|99070
|110231.65
|-10.13%
|95989.79
|+3.21%
|Operating Income
|8978
|9754.66
|-7.96%
|6246.29
|+43.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8870
|9122.76
|-2.77%
|4652.71
|+90.64%
|Net Income
|5566
|17407.18
|-68.02%
|3202.8
|+73.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.51
|45.57
|-68.15%
|8.4
|+72.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5566Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹108048Cr
