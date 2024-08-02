Tata Motors Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 73.79% YOY

Tata Motors Q1 Results Live : Tata Motors declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.68% & the profit increased by 73.79% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.95% and the profit decreased by 68.02%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.22% q-o-q and increased by 19.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.96% q-o-q but increased by 43.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.51 for Q1 which increased by 72.81% Y-o-Y.

Tata Motors has delivered 4.9% return in the last 1 week, 30.67% return in the last 6 months, and 47.18% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Motors has a market cap of ₹424870.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1179 & ₹591.48 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 16 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Tata Motors Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 108048 119986.31 -9.95% 102236.08 +5.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11802 11433.69 +3.22% 9851.77 +19.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 6574 7150.53 -8.06% 6633.18 -0.89% Total Operating Expense 99070 110231.65 -10.13% 95989.79 +3.21% Operating Income 8978 9754.66 -7.96% 6246.29 +43.73% Net Income Before Taxes 8870 9122.76 -2.77% 4652.71 +90.64% Net Income 5566 17407.18 -68.02% 3202.8 +73.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.51 45.57 -68.15% 8.4 +72.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5566Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹108048Cr

