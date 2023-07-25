Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit at ₹3,202 crore, revenue up 42% YoY crossing ₹1 lakh crore-mark1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Tata Motors Q1 Results: The company's revenue from operations surged 42 per cent to ₹102,236.08 crore in the June quarter - surpassing the ₹1 lakh crore-mark in line with Street estimates.
Tata Motors Q1 Results: Automobile major Tata Motors announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 25, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹3,202 crore. The company's revenue from operations surged 42 per cent to ₹102,236.08 crore in the June quarter - surpassing the ₹1 lakh crore-mark in line with Street estimates. Analysts had expected stronger earnings led by improving margins and healthy sales in its luxury arm Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR).
