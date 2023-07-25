Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit at 3,202 crore, revenue up 42% YoY crossing 1 lakh crore-mark

Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit at 3,202 crore, revenue up 42% YoY crossing 1 lakh crore-mark

1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:14 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Tata Motors Q1 Results: The company's revenue from operations surged 42 per cent to 102,236.08 crore in the June quarter - surpassing the 1 lakh crore-mark in line with Street estimates.

Tata Group's logo displayed at Tata Motors Ltd., dealership in Mumbai. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Tata Motors Q1 Results: Automobile major Tata Motors announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 25, reporting a consolidated net profit of 3,202 crore. The company's revenue from operations surged 42 per cent to 102,236.08 crore in the June quarter - surpassing the 1 lakh crore-mark in line with Street estimates. Analysts had expected stronger earnings led by improving margins and healthy sales in its luxury arm Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR).

The auto major's consolidated operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), surged more than fivefold on year to 13,218 crore.

The operating margin expanded by 700 basis points (bps) year-on year to 14.4 per cent in the June quarter. A sharp improvement in British arm Jaguar Land Rover’s performance, coupled with robust commercial and passenger vehicle business in India led the allround show for the automaker.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 04:20 PM IST
