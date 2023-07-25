Tata Motors Q1 Results: Automobile major Tata Motors announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 25, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹3,202 crore. The company's revenue from operations surged 42 per cent to ₹102,236.08 crore in the June quarter - surpassing the ₹1 lakh crore-mark in line with Street estimates. Analysts had expected stronger earnings led by improving margins and healthy sales in its luxury arm Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR).
The auto major's consolidated operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), surged more than fivefold on year to ₹13,218 crore.
The operating margin expanded by 700 basis points (bps) year-on year to 14.4 per cent in the June quarter. A sharp improvement in British arm Jaguar Land Rover’s performance, coupled with robust commercial and passenger vehicle business in India led the allround show for the automaker.
