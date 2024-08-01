Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit rises 74% to ₹5,566 crore, EBITDA up 19% YoY; JLR revenue at £7.3 billion

  • Tata Motors Q1 Results: The leading auto major's revenue from operations rose six per cent to 1.08 lakh crore in the June quarter

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit rose 74 per cent in the June quarter. (Photo: Mint)
Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit rose 74 per cent in the June quarter. (Photo: Mint)

Tata Motors Q1 Results: Tata Motors announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Thursday, August 1, reporting a rise of 74 per cent in consolidated net profit at 5,566 crore, compared to 3,203 crore in the corresponding period last year.

India's leading auto major's revenue from operations rose six per cent to 1.08 lakh crore in the first quarter of current fiscal.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 04:28 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit rises 74% to ₹5,566 crore, EBITDA up 19% YoY; JLR revenue at £7.3 billion

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.05
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.39%)

    Tata Power

    464.35
    03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    10.7 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.75
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.23%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-4.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.45
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    16.45 (7.87%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,390.05
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    791.8 (6.83%)

    PCBL

    346.55
    03:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.5 (6.61%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    368.75
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.8 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue