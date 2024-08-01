Tata Motors Q1 Results: Tata Motors announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Thursday, August 1, reporting a rise of 74 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹5,566 crore, compared to ₹3,203 crore in the corresponding period last year.
India's leading auto major's revenue from operations rose six per cent to ₹1.08 lakh crore in the first quarter of current fiscal.
