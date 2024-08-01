Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit rises 74% to 5,566 crore, EBITDA up 19% YoY; JLR revenue at £7.3 billion

Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit rises 74% to ₹5,566 crore, EBITDA up 19% YoY; JLR revenue at £7.3 billion

Livemint

  • Tata Motors Q1 Results: The leading auto major's revenue from operations rose six per cent to 1.08 lakh crore in the June quarter

Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit rose 74 per cent in the June quarter. (Photo: Mint)

Tata Motors Q1 Results: Tata Motors announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Thursday, August 1, reporting a rise of 74 per cent in consolidated net profit at 5,566 crore, compared to 3,203 crore in the corresponding period last year.

India's leading auto major's revenue from operations rose six per cent to 1.08 lakh crore in the first quarter of current fiscal.

