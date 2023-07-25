Tata Motors Q1 results preview: Net profit seen at ₹2,600 crore, JLR margins could expand2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:13 AM IST
Tata Motors Q1 consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 is expected to see a growth of around 43% to ₹1,03,284 crore driven by strength in JLR. Tata Motors’ PV division witnessed 8% YoY volume growth during the quarter.
Tata Motors Q1 Result Preview: Automobile major Tata Motors is likely to report strong financial performance in the quarter ended June 2023 led by improving margins and healthy sales in its luxury arm Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR).
