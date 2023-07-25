“Tata Motors’ India business performance was a mixed bag as CV volumes declined 15% YoY, due to the impact of pre-buy in Q4FY23 while PV grew 8% YoY. However, led by lower raw material costs, cost control, and operating leverage (in PVs), EBIT margin for CV/PV is likely to expand 90 bps/190 bps YoY in Q1FY24," said domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services.