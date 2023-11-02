Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Motors Q2 Print: JLR revenue up 30.4% at £6.9 billion, FY24 EBIT margin guidance raised to 8%

Tata Motors Q2 Print: JLR revenue up 30.4% at £6.9 billion, FY24 EBIT margin guidance raised to 8%

Nikita Prasad

  • Tata Motors Q2 Print: JLR revenue up 30.4% at £6.9 billion, FY24 EBIT margin guidance raised to 8%

An emblem stands outside the Jaguar assembly plant in Castle Bromwich, Birmingham, central England. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN TRANSPORT BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)

Tata Motors Q2 Results: Tata Motors announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Thursday, November 2, with its luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reporting higher sales and a record revenue. JLR's revenue increased 30.4 per cent year-on-year with strong wholesales and improved mix.

JLR raised its FY24 EBIT margin guidance to 8 per cent from 6 per cent earlier. The carmaker said that production and wholesale volumes are expected to increase in H2FY24. JLR continues to expect free cash flow of over £2 billion in FY24.

Sales of JLR's three most profitable models - Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender - surged nearly 90 per cent. These segments accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the overall sales, compared to 37 per cent a year before. JLR expects net debt reducing to less than £1 billion by the end of current fiscal.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 04:23 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.