Tata Motors Q2 Results: Tata Motors announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Thursday, November 2, with its luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reporting higher sales and a record revenue. JLR's revenue increased 30.4 per cent year-on-year with strong wholesales and improved mix. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JLR raised its FY24 EBIT margin guidance to 8 per cent from 6 per cent earlier. The carmaker said that production and wholesale volumes are expected to increase in H2FY24. JLR continues to expect free cash flow of over £2 billion in FY24.

Sales of JLR's three most profitable models - Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender - surged nearly 90 per cent. These segments accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the overall sales, compared to 37 per cent a year before. JLR expects net debt reducing to less than £1 billion by the end of current fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

