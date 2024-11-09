Tata Motors Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.18% YOY

Tata Motors Q2 Results Live : Tata Motors declared their Q2 results on 08 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline decrease of 3.5% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit decline of 11.18% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a notable decline of 6.11%, while profit dropped significantly by 39.94%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a slight decrease of 0.71% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but they increased by 16.03% YoY, indicating rising operational costs that may affect profitability in the future.

The company's operating income experienced a substantial downturn, falling by 36.9% q-o-q and decreasing by 18.63% YoY. Such declines in operating performance raise concerns among investors regarding the company’s ability to manage its costs and maintain profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹7.98, which represents a decrease of 20.42% YoY. This decline in EPS could impact investor sentiment and the stock's attractiveness in the market.

Over the past week, Tata Motors has delivered a -1.71% return, while the last six months have seen a more significant decline of -20.19%. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has managed to post a positive return of 5.43%.

Currently, Tata Motors boasts a market capitalization of ₹301749.3 Crore, with its 52-week high and low recorded at ₹1179 and ₹640.72, respectively. This volatility reflects the challenges the company faces in the current market environment.

As of 09 Nov, 2024, analysis from 30 financial analysts revealed varied opinions on Tata Motors' stock. Among them, 2 analysts have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts suggest a Hold, while 12 analysts recommend a Buy and 6 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, suggesting some optimism despite the recent results.

Tata Motors Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 101450 108048 -6.11% 105128.24 -3.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11718 11802 -0.71% 10098.94 +16.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 6005 6574 -8.66% 6636.42 -9.51% Total Operating Expense 95785 99070 -3.32% 98165.97 -2.43% Operating Income 5665 8978 -36.9% 6962.27 -18.63% Net Income Before Taxes 5767 8870 -34.98% 5985.88 -3.66% Net Income 3343 5566 -39.94% 3764 -11.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.98 14.51 -45.01% 10.03 -20.42%