Tata Motors Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.18% YOY

Tata Motors Q2 Results Live : Tata Motors declared their Q2 results on 08 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline decrease of 3.5% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit decline of 11.18% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a notable decline of 6.11%, while profit dropped significantly by 39.94%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a slight decrease of 0.71% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but they increased by 16.03% YoY, indicating rising operational costs that may affect profitability in the future.

The company's operating income experienced a substantial downturn, falling by 36.9% q-o-q and decreasing by 18.63% YoY. Such declines in operating performance raise concerns among investors regarding the company’s ability to manage its costs and maintain profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹7.98, which represents a decrease of 20.42% YoY. This decline in EPS could impact investor sentiment and the stock's attractiveness in the market.

Over the past week, Tata Motors has delivered a -1.71% return, while the last six months have seen a more significant decline of -20.19%. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has managed to post a positive return of 5.43%.

Currently, Tata Motors boasts a market capitalization of ₹301749.3 Crore, with its 52-week high and low recorded at ₹1179 and ₹640.72, respectively. This volatility reflects the challenges the company faces in the current market environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 09 Nov, 2024, analysis from 30 financial analysts revealed varied opinions on Tata Motors' stock. Among them, 2 analysts have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts suggest a Hold, while 12 analysts recommend a Buy and 6 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, suggesting some optimism despite the recent results.

Tata Motors Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 101450 108048 -6.11% 105128.24 -3.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11718 11802 -0.71% 10098.94 +16.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 6005 6574 -8.66% 6636.42 -9.51% Total Operating Expense 95785 99070 -3.32% 98165.97 -2.43% Operating Income 5665 8978 -36.9% 6962.27 -18.63% Net Income Before Taxes 5767 8870 -34.98% 5985.88 -3.66% Net Income 3343 5566 -39.94% 3764 -11.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.98 14.51 -45.01% 10.03 -20.42%

