Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Motors Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.18% YOY

Tata Motors Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.18% YOY

Livemint

Tata Motors Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 3.5% YoY & profit decreased by 11.18% YoY.

Tata Motors Q2 Results Live

Tata Motors Q2 Results Live : Tata Motors declared their Q2 results on 08 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline decrease of 3.5% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit decline of 11.18% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a notable decline of 6.11%, while profit dropped significantly by 39.94%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a slight decrease of 0.71% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but they increased by 16.03% YoY, indicating rising operational costs that may affect profitability in the future.

The company's operating income experienced a substantial downturn, falling by 36.9% q-o-q and decreasing by 18.63% YoY. Such declines in operating performance raise concerns among investors regarding the company’s ability to manage its costs and maintain profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 7.98, which represents a decrease of 20.42% YoY. This decline in EPS could impact investor sentiment and the stock's attractiveness in the market.

Over the past week, Tata Motors has delivered a -1.71% return, while the last six months have seen a more significant decline of -20.19%. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has managed to post a positive return of 5.43%.

Currently, Tata Motors boasts a market capitalization of 301749.3 Crore, with its 52-week high and low recorded at 1179 and 640.72, respectively. This volatility reflects the challenges the company faces in the current market environment.

As of 09 Nov, 2024, analysis from 30 financial analysts revealed varied opinions on Tata Motors' stock. Among them, 2 analysts have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts suggest a Hold, while 12 analysts recommend a Buy and 6 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, suggesting some optimism despite the recent results.

Tata Motors Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue101450108048-6.11%105128.24-3.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1171811802-0.71%10098.94+16.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization60056574-8.66%6636.42-9.51%
Total Operating Expense9578599070-3.32%98165.97-2.43%
Operating Income56658978-36.9%6962.27-18.63%
Net Income Before Taxes57678870-34.98%5985.88-3.66%
Net Income33435566-39.94%3764-11.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.9814.51-45.01%10.03-20.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3343Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹101450Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.