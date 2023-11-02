comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Q2 Results Live Updates: Auto major likely to remain profitable; revenue growth seen at 33% YoY

1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Tata Motors Q2 Results Live Updates: Tata Motors is expected to remain profitable as against witnessing a net loss in the year-ago quarter. Tata Motors is estimated to report a net profit of 3,994 crore in Q2FY24 led by lower commodity prices, operating leverage and volume ramp-up at JLR.

Tata Motors Q2 Results: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes are expected to grow YoY due to easing chip shortage situation and continued traction in new models.Premium
Tata Motors Q2 Results: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes are expected to grow YoY due to easing chip shortage situation and continued traction in new models.

Tata Motors Q2 Results Live Updates: Tata Motors, the passenger cars and commercial vehicle manufacturer, is set to announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 2023 today. The automobile major is expected to remain profitable in Q2FY24 as against witnessing a net loss in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Tata Motors is estimated to report a net profit of 3,994 crore in the second quarter of FY24 led by lower commodity prices, operating leverage and volume ramp-up at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), as per average estimates of six brokerages. The company's India business performance was a mixed bag as commercial vehicle (CV) volumes grew 3.5% YoY while passenger vehicle (PV) volumes fell 3% YoY. JLR volumes are expected to grow YoY due to easing chip shortage situation and continued traction in new models.

02 Nov 2023, 10:04:33 AM IST

Tata Motors Results Live: Revenue growth seen at 33% YoY

Tata Motors is expected to report total revenue of 1,05,883 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, registering a growth of 33% from 79,611.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s India business performance was a mixed bag as commercial vehicle (CV) volumes grew 3.5% YoY while passenger vehicle (PV) volumes fell 3% YoY. JLR volumes are expected to grow YoY due to easing chip shortage situation and continued traction in new models.

02 Nov 2023, 09:35:44 AM IST

Tata Motors Results Live: Auto major to remain profitable in Q2

The automobile major is expected to remain profitable in Q2FY24 as against witnessing a net loss in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Tata Motors is estimated to report a net profit of 3,994 crore in the second quarter of FY24 led by lower commodity prices, operating leverage and volume ramp-up at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), as per average estimates of six brokerages. 

02 Nov 2023, 09:23:31 AM IST

Tata Motors Results Live: Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Dabur, others to announce Q2 results today

Approximately 132 companies will release their September quarter results today. A handful of major companies that will be releasing their Q2 results include Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd - DVR, Suzlon Energy Ltd, and Dabur India Ltd. Read here

02 Nov 2023, 09:12:19 AM IST

Tata Motors Results Live: Auto major to report Q2 earnings today

Tata Motors, the passenger cars and commercial vehicle manufacturer, is set to announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 2023 today. The automobile major is expected to remain profitable in Q2FY24 as against witnessing a net loss in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. 

