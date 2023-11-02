LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Q2 Results Live Updates: Auto major likely to remain profitable; revenue growth seen at 33% YoY

1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Tata Motors Q2 Results Live Updates: Tata Motors is expected to remain profitable as against witnessing a net loss in the year-ago quarter. Tata Motors is estimated to report a net profit of ₹ 3,994 crore in Q2FY24 led by lower commodity prices, operating leverage and volume ramp-up at JLR.