Tata Motors Q2 Results Live Updates: Tata Motors, the passenger cars and commercial vehicle manufacturer, is set to announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 2023 today. The automobile major is expected to remain profitable in Q2FY24 as against witnessing a net loss in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Tata Motors is estimated to report a net profit of ₹3,994 crore in the second quarter of FY24 led by lower commodity prices, operating leverage and volume ramp-up at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), as per average estimates of six brokerages.
Tata Motors reported a 5.89% rise in its total sales to 82,954 units in October 2023 compared to 78,335 units in the same month last year. The total domestic sales stood at 80,825 units last month against 76,537 units in October 2022, a growth of 6%.
Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market were at 48,337 units compared to 45,217 units in the year-ago month, up 7%. Overall electric passenger vehicle sales in international and domestic markets stood at 5,465 units compared to 4,277 units in the same month a year ago, a growth of 28%.
Its total commercial vehicle sales grew by 4% last month to 34,317 units from 32,912 units in October 2022.
Tata Motors’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the July-September quarter of FY24 is expected to jump by 130% to ₹14,257 crore from ₹6,196.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, as per street estimates.
EBITDA margin is likely to improve by 572 basis points (bps) to 13.5% in Q2FY24 from 7.8%, YoY, led by raw material tailwinds and operating leverage benefits, partly offset by lower spares mix.
Tata Motors is expected to report total revenue of ₹1,05,883 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, registering a growth of 33% from ₹79,611.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s India business performance was a mixed bag as commercial vehicle (CV) volumes grew 3.5% YoY while passenger vehicle (PV) volumes fell 3% YoY. JLR volumes are expected to grow YoY due to easing chip shortage situation and continued traction in new models.
