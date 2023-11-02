Hello User
Tata Motors Q2 Results Live Updates: Auto major likely to remain profitable; revenue growth seen at 33% YoY

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:38 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Tata Motors Q2 Results Live Updates: Tata Motors is expected to remain profitable as against witnessing a net loss in the year-ago quarter. Tata Motors is estimated to report a net profit of 3,994 crore in Q2FY24 led by lower commodity prices, operating leverage and volume ramp-up at JLR.

Tata Motors Q2 Results: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes are expected to grow YoY due to easing chip shortage situation and continued traction in new models.

Tata Motors Q2 Results Live Updates: Tata Motors, the passenger cars and commercial vehicle manufacturer, is set to announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 2023 today. The automobile major is expected to remain profitable in Q2FY24 as against witnessing a net loss in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Tata Motors is estimated to report a net profit of 3,994 crore in the second quarter of FY24 led by lower commodity prices, operating leverage and volume ramp-up at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), as per average estimates of six brokerages. The company’s India business performance was a mixed bag as commercial vehicle (CV) volumes grew 3.5% YoY while passenger vehicle (PV) volumes fell 3% YoY. JLR volumes are expected to grow YoY due to easing chip shortage situation and continued traction in new models.

02 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST Tata Motors Q2 Earnings Live: Tata Motors total sales rise 5.89% at 82,954 units in October

Tata Motors reported a 5.89% rise in its total sales to 82,954 units in October 2023 compared to 78,335 units in the same month last year. The total domestic sales stood at 80,825 units last month against 76,537 units in October 2022, a growth of 6%.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market were at 48,337 units compared to 45,217 units in the year-ago month, up 7%. Overall electric passenger vehicle sales in international and domestic markets stood at 5,465 units compared to 4,277 units in the same month a year ago, a growth of 28%.

Its total commercial vehicle sales grew by 4% last month to 34,317 units from 32,912 units in October 2022.

02 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Tata Motors Q2 Earnings Live: EBITDA may jump 130% YoY, margins to improve

Tata Motors’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the July-September quarter of FY24 is expected to jump by 130% to 14,257 crore from 6,196.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, as per street estimates.

EBITDA margin is likely to improve by 572 basis points (bps) to 13.5% in Q2FY24 from 7.8%, YoY, led by raw material tailwinds and operating leverage benefits, partly offset by lower spares mix.

02 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST Tata Motors Results Live: Revenue growth seen at 33% YoY

Tata Motors is expected to report total revenue of 1,05,883 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, registering a growth of 33% from 79,611.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s India business performance was a mixed bag as commercial vehicle (CV) volumes grew 3.5% YoY while passenger vehicle (PV) volumes fell 3% YoY. JLR volumes are expected to grow YoY due to easing chip shortage situation and continued traction in new models.

02 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Tata Motors Results Live: Auto major to remain profitable in Q2

The automobile major is expected to remain profitable in Q2FY24 as against witnessing a net loss in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Tata Motors is estimated to report a net profit of 3,994 crore in the second quarter of FY24 led by lower commodity prices, operating leverage and volume ramp-up at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), as per average estimates of six brokerages. 

02 Nov 2023, 09:23 AM IST Tata Motors Results Live: Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Dabur, others to announce Q2 results today

Approximately 132 companies will release their September quarter results today. A handful of major companies that will be releasing their Q2 results include Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd - DVR, Suzlon Energy Ltd, and Dabur India Ltd. Read here

02 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Tata Motors Results Live: Auto major to report Q2 earnings today

Tata Motors, the passenger cars and commercial vehicle manufacturer, is set to announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 2023 today. The automobile major is expected to remain profitable in Q2FY24 as against witnessing a net loss in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. 

