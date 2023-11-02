Tata Motors Q2 Results Preview: Auto major likely to post net profit of ₹3,994 crore; revenue may rise 33% YoY
Tata Motors, which also owns luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), is estimated to report a net profit of ₹3,994 crore in the second quarter of FY24 led by lower commodity prices, operating leverage and volume ramp-up at JLR, as per average estimates of six brokerages.
