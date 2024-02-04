Tata Motors Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 137.52% YoY

Tata Motors declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 24.96% & the profit increased by 137.52% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.18% and the profit increased by 86.64%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.93% q-o-q and increased by 29.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.58% q-o-q and increased by 129.49% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹16.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 137.4% Y-o-Y.

Tata Motors has delivered 8.34% return in the last 1 week, 41.93% return in the last 6 months, and 12.64% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Motors has a market cap of ₹321,532.4 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹900.15 & ₹400.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 13 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Tata Motors Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 110577.14 105128.24 +5.18% 88488.59 +24.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11102.24 10098.94 +9.93% 8592.9 +29.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 6850 6636.42 +3.22% 6071.78 +12.82% Total Operating Expense 102182.1 98165.97 +4.09% 84830.45 +20.45% Operating Income 8395.04 6962.27 +20.58% 3658.14 +129.49% Net Income Before Taxes 7493.96 5985.88 +25.19% 3202.61 +134% Net Income 7025.11 3764 +86.64% 2957.71 +137.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.35 10.03 +63% 6.89 +137.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7025.11Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹110577.14Cr

