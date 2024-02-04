Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Motors Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 137.52% YoY

Tata Motors Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 137.52% YoY

Livemint

Tata Motors Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 24.96% YoY & profit increased by 137.52% YoY

Tata Motors Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tata Motors declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 24.96% & the profit increased by 137.52% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.18% and the profit increased by 86.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.93% q-o-q and increased by 29.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.58% q-o-q and increased by 129.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 137.4% Y-o-Y.

Tata Motors has delivered 8.34% return in the last 1 week, 41.93% return in the last 6 months, and 12.64% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Motors has a market cap of 321,532.4 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 900.15 & 400.45 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 13 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Tata Motors Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue110577.14105128.24+5.18%88488.59+24.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11102.2410098.94+9.93%8592.9+29.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization68506636.42+3.22%6071.78+12.82%
Total Operating Expense102182.198165.97+4.09%84830.45+20.45%
Operating Income8395.046962.27+20.58%3658.14+129.49%
Net Income Before Taxes7493.965985.88+25.19%3202.61+134%
Net Income7025.113764+86.64%2957.71+137.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.3510.03+63%6.89+137.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7025.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹110577.14Cr

