Tata Motors Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 137.52% YoY

Tata Motors declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 24.96% & the profit increased by 137.52% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.18% and the profit increased by 86.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.93% q-o-q and increased by 29.2% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 20.58% q-o-q and increased by 129.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 137.4% Y-o-Y.
Tata Motors has delivered 8.34% return in the last 1 week, 41.93% return in the last 6 months, and 12.64% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Motors has a market cap of ₹321,532.4 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹900.15 & ₹400.45 respectively.
As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 13 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Tata Motors Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|110577.14
|105128.24
|+5.18%
|88488.59
|+24.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11102.24
|10098.94
|+9.93%
|8592.9
|+29.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6850
|6636.42
|+3.22%
|6071.78
|+12.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|102182.1
|98165.97
|+4.09%
|84830.45
|+20.45%
|Operating Income
|8395.04
|6962.27
|+20.58%
|3658.14
|+129.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7493.96
|5985.88
|+25.19%
|3202.61
|+134%
|Net Income
|7025.11
|3764
|+86.64%
|2957.71
|+137.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.35
|10.03
|+63%
|6.89
|+137.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7025.11Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹110577.14Cr
