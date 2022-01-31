Tata Motors Q3 loss narrows to 1,516 cr, sees chip crunch easing gradually

“Whilst semiconductor supplies have continued to constrain sales this quarter, we continue to see very strong demand for our products underlining the desirability of our vehicles. The global order book is at record levels and has grown an incredible 30,000 units for the New Range Rover before deliveries even start this Quarter. We continue to execute our Reimagine strategy to realise the full potential of the business and create the next generation of the most desirable luxury vehicles for the most discerning of customers," said JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré.