Tata Motors Q3 Results: Firm posts first profit in two years on demand surge; revenue up 23%2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 04:29 PM IST
- Tata Motors Q3 Results: For the third quarter, JLR revenue came in at £6.0 billion, up 28% as against Q3FY22 and up 15% sequentially reflecting better supplies, strong model mix and pricing.
Automotive manufacturer Tata Motors on Wednesday posted its first quarterly profit in two years on rising demand for passenger cars as well as medium and heavy commercial vehicles. The Mumbai-headquartered company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,957.71 crore for the third quarter ending December (Q3FY23).
