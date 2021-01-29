OPEN APP
(Photo: Reuters)

Tata Motors Q3 net profit surges 67% to 2,906 cr on festive boost

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 04:29 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Tata Motors Ltd on Friday posted a 67.2% surge in profit for the December quarter, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions led to a pick-up in sales in several of the carmaker's key markets.

Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), reported a consolidated net profit of 2,906 crore for the third quarter, compared with a profit of 1,738 crore a year earlier.

The luxury carmaker had reported a loss of 314 crore in the previous quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic hit business in several of its key markets.

"Due to a strong festive season and a clear preference for personal mobility, the PV business posted its highest sales in last 33 quarters," Tata Motors Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Guenter Butschek said.

