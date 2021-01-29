Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Tata Motors Q3 net profit surges 67% to 2,906 cr on festive boost
(Photo: Reuters)

Tata Motors Q3 net profit surges 67% to 2,906 cr on festive boost

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The luxury carmaker had reported a loss of 314 crore in the previous quarter

Tata Motors Ltd on Friday posted a 67.2% surge in profit for the December quarter, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions led to a pick-up in sales in several of the carmaker's key markets.

Tata Motors Ltd on Friday posted a 67.2% surge in profit for the December quarter, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions led to a pick-up in sales in several of the carmaker's key markets.

Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), reported a consolidated net profit of 2,906 crore for the third quarter, compared with a profit of 1,738 crore a year earlier.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), reported a consolidated net profit of 2,906 crore for the third quarter, compared with a profit of 1,738 crore a year earlier.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The luxury carmaker had reported a loss of 314 crore in the previous quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic hit business in several of its key markets.

"Due to a strong festive season and a clear preference for personal mobility, the PV business posted its highest sales in last 33 quarters," Tata Motors Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Guenter Butschek said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.