Tata Motors Q3 preview: Standalone revenue, PAT may come softer QoQ; JLR may deliver better operating margins
Tata Motors is expected to report a year-on-year growth in revenue and profit in its Q3FY24 scorecard, while sequential numbers may be subdued. JLR business may deliver better operating margins on higher sales and a favourable mix of products.
Tata Motors is expected to report its December quarter (Q3FY24) scorecard on Friday, February 2. The automobile firm is expected to report a year-on-year growth in revenue and profit, however, sequentially, the numbers may come subdued.
