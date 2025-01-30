Tata Motors Q3 Results 2025:Tata Motors declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showing a topline increase of 2.71% year-over-year. Despite this revenue growth, the company's profit took a significant hit, declining by 22.41% year-over-year to ₹5451 crore. The total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹113575 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tata Motors experienced a notable revenue growth of 11.95% along with a profit surge of 63.06%. This indicates a positive short-term trend despite the annual downturn.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.5% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.19% year-over-year, reflecting higher operational costs that may have impacted overall profitability.

Tata Motors Q3 Results

The operating income displayed a robust increase of 34.12% on a quarter-over-quarter basis; however, it saw a decrease of 9.49% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹14.86, which represents a 9.11% decline compared to the same quarter last year.

Tata Motors has delivered a return of 1.31% in the last week, but has seen a significant drop of 34.94% over the last six months, with a year-to-date return of 1.67%. This reflects the volatility in the company’s stock performance amidst fluctuating financial results.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, Tata Motors boasts a market capitalization of ₹277004.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1179 and a low of ₹707.5. This range indicates the stock's volatility and investor sentiment in the market.

Out of 29 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 8 as Hold, 11 as Buy, and 5 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, suggesting a cautious optimism among market analysts.

Tata Motors Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 113575 101450 +11.95% 110577.14 +2.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12011 11718 +2.5% 11102.24 +8.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 5408 6005 -9.94% 6850 -21.05% Total Operating Expense 105977 95785 +10.64% 102182.1 +3.71% Operating Income 7598 5665 +34.12% 8395.04 -9.49% Net Income Before Taxes 7674 5767 +33.07% 7687.22 -0.17% Net Income 5451 3343 +63.06% 7025.11 -22.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.86 7.98 +86.22% 16.35 -9.11%