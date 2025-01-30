Tata Motors Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 22.41% YOY, profit at ₹5451 crore and revenue at ₹113575 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Tata Motors Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Tata Motors Q3 Results 2025:Tata Motors declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showing a topline increase of 2.71% year-over-year. Despite this revenue growth, the company's profit took a significant hit, declining by 22.41% year-over-year to 5451 crore. The total revenue for the quarter stood at 113575 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tata Motors experienced a notable revenue growth of 11.95% along with a profit surge of 63.06%. This indicates a positive short-term trend despite the annual downturn.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.5% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.19% year-over-year, reflecting higher operational costs that may have impacted overall profitability.

Tata Motors Q3 Results

The operating income displayed a robust increase of 34.12% on a quarter-over-quarter basis; however, it saw a decrease of 9.49% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 14.86, which represents a 9.11% decline compared to the same quarter last year.

Tata Motors has delivered a return of 1.31% in the last week, but has seen a significant drop of 34.94% over the last six months, with a year-to-date return of 1.67%. This reflects the volatility in the company’s stock performance amidst fluctuating financial results.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, Tata Motors boasts a market capitalization of 277004.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 1179 and a low of 707.5. This range indicates the stock's volatility and investor sentiment in the market.

Out of 29 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 8 as Hold, 11 as Buy, and 5 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, suggesting a cautious optimism among market analysts.

Tata Motors Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue113575101450+11.95%110577.14+2.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1201111718+2.5%11102.24+8.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization54086005-9.94%6850-21.05%
Total Operating Expense10597795785+10.64%102182.1+3.71%
Operating Income75985665+34.12%8395.04-9.49%
Net Income Before Taxes76745767+33.07%7687.22-0.17%
Net Income54513343+63.06%7025.11-22.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.867.98+86.22%16.35-9.11%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
