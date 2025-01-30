Tata Motors Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 22.41% YOY, profit at ₹5451 crore and revenue at ₹113575 crore

Tata Motors Q3 Results 2025:Tata Motors declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showing a topline increase of 2.71% year-over-year. Despite this revenue growth, the company's profit took a significant hit, declining by 22.41% year-over-year to ₹5451 crore. The total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹113575 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Tata Motors experienced a notable revenue growth of 11.95% along with a profit surge of 63.06%. This indicates a positive short-term trend despite the annual downturn.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.5% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.19% year-over-year, reflecting higher operational costs that may have impacted overall profitability.
The operating income displayed a robust increase of 34.12% on a quarter-over-quarter basis; however, it saw a decrease of 9.49% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹14.86, which represents a 9.11% decline compared to the same quarter last year.
Tata Motors has delivered a return of 1.31% in the last week, but has seen a significant drop of 34.94% over the last six months, with a year-to-date return of 1.67%. This reflects the volatility in the company’s stock performance amidst fluctuating financial results.
As of 30 Jan, 2025, Tata Motors boasts a market capitalization of ₹277004.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1179 and a low of ₹707.5. This range indicates the stock's volatility and investor sentiment in the market.
Out of 29 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 8 as Hold, 11 as Buy, and 5 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, suggesting a cautious optimism among market analysts.
Tata Motors Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|113575
|101450
|+11.95%
|110577.14
|+2.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12011
|11718
|+2.5%
|11102.24
|+8.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5408
|6005
|-9.94%
|6850
|-21.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|105977
|95785
|+10.64%
|102182.1
|+3.71%
|Operating Income
|7598
|5665
|+34.12%
|8395.04
|-9.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7674
|5767
|+33.07%
|7687.22
|-0.17%
|Net Income
|5451
|3343
|+63.06%
|7025.11
|-22.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.86
|7.98
|+86.22%
|16.35
|-9.11%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹5451Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹113575Cr