Tata Motors Q3 Results: Tata Motors announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a surge of 137.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹7,025.11 crore, compared to ₹2,958 crore in the year-ago period. India's most valuable carmaker beat Street estimates as it reported a more than two-fold increase in net profit driven by strong sales in its British luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

“It is satisfying to see our businesses execute well on their differentiated strategies and deliver a strong set of results for the quarter, thereby making it six quarters of consistent delivery. We aim to end the year on a strong footing and remain confident of sustaining our performance in the coming quarters and delivering on our de-leveraging plans,'' said PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors.

