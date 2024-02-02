Tata Motors Q3 Results: Net profit surges 137% to ₹7,025 crore, revenue up 25% YoY; 5 key highlights
Tata Motors Q3 Results: India's most valuable carmaker beat Street estimates as it reported a more than two-fold increase in net profit driven by strong sales in its British luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover.
Tata Motors Q3 Results: Tata Motors announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a surge of 137.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹7,025.11 crore, compared to ₹2,958 crore in the year-ago period. India's most valuable carmaker beat Street estimates as it reported a more than two-fold increase in net profit driven by strong sales in its British luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).