Tata Motors Q3 Results: Tata Motors announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a surge of 137.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹7,025.11 crore, compared to ₹2,958 crore in the year-ago period. India's most valuable carmaker beat Street estimates as it reported a more than two-fold increase in net profit driven by strong sales in its British luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is satisfying to see our businesses execute well on their differentiated strategies and deliver a strong set of results for the quarter, thereby making it six quarters of consistent delivery. We aim to end the year on a strong footing and remain confident of sustaining our performance in the coming quarters and delivering on our de-leveraging plans,'' said PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors.

On the near-term outlook, Tata Motors remains positive on all three auto businesses. ‘’We expect the performance to further improve in Q4 on account of seasonality, new launches and improving supplies at JLR. We achieved net debt reduction of ₹9.5K cr in Q3 and we are confident of achieving our deleveraging plans,'' said Tata Motors in its regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. Shares of Tata Motors settled 0.05 per cent higher at ₹878.80 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 5 key highlights of Tata Motors Q3 scorecard: 1.Revenue, operating performance Tata Motor's total revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 25 per cent to ₹110,577 crore, compared to ₹88,488.59 crore, led by JLR sales which rose 27 per cent in the period. On the operating front, the auto major's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the December quarter rose 59 per cent to ₹15,333 crore, compared to ₹9,644 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA margin in the quarter-under-review stood at 13.9 per cent, up 300 basis points (bps), compared to 10.9 per cent in the year-ago period. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!