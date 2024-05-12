Tata Motors Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 221.89% YOY

Tata Motors Q4 Results Live : Tata Motors declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 13.27% and the profit surging by 221.89% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.51% and the profit increased by 147.79%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 2.99% q-o-q and increased by 21.93% Y-o-Y.
The operating income showed a significant rise of 16.2% q-o-q and an increase of 80.94% Y-o-Y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹45.57, marking an 89.68% increase Y-o-Y.
Tata Motors has delivered a return of 0.24% in the last 1 week, 58.67% in the last 6 months, and 32.1% year-to-date.
Currently, Tata Motors holds a market cap of ₹377663.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1065.6 & ₹504.75 respectively.
As of 12 May, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Tata Motors Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|119986.31
|110577.14
|+8.51%
|105932.35
|+13.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11433.69
|11102.24
|+2.99%
|9377.52
|+21.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7150.53
|6850
|+4.39%
|7050.2
|+1.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|110231.65
|102182.1
|+7.88%
|100541.2
|+9.64%
|Operating Income
|9754.66
|8395.04
|+16.2%
|5391.15
|+80.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9122.76
|7493.96
|+21.73%
|4784.14
|+90.69%
|Net Income
|17407.18
|7025.11
|+147.79%
|5407.79
|+221.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|45.57
|16.35
|+178.77%
|24.03
|+89.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17407.18Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹119986.31Cr
