Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Motors Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 221.89% YOY

Tata Motors Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 221.89% YOY

Tata Motors Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.27% YoY & profit increased by 221.89% YoY

Tata Motors Q4 Results Live

Tata Motors Q4 Results Live : Tata Motors declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 13.27% and the profit surging by 221.89% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.51% and the profit increased by 147.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 2.99% q-o-q and increased by 21.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed a significant rise of 16.2% q-o-q and an increase of 80.94% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at 45.57, marking an 89.68% increase Y-o-Y.

Tata Motors has delivered a return of 0.24% in the last 1 week, 58.67% in the last 6 months, and 32.1% year-to-date.

Currently, Tata Motors holds a market cap of 377663.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1065.6 & 504.75 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Tata Motors Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue119986.31110577.14+8.51%105932.35+13.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11433.6911102.24+2.99%9377.52+21.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization7150.536850+4.39%7050.2+1.42%
Total Operating Expense110231.65102182.1+7.88%100541.2+9.64%
Operating Income9754.668395.04+16.2%5391.15+80.94%
Net Income Before Taxes9122.767493.96+21.73%4784.14+90.69%
Net Income17407.187025.11+147.79%5407.79+221.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS45.5716.35+178.77%24.03+89.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17407.18Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹119986.31Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

