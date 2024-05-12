Tata Motors Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 221.89% YOY

Tata Motors Q4 Results Live : Tata Motors declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 13.27% and the profit surging by 221.89% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.51% and the profit increased by 147.79%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 2.99% q-o-q and increased by 21.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed a significant rise of 16.2% q-o-q and an increase of 80.94% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹45.57, marking an 89.68% increase Y-o-Y.

Tata Motors has delivered a return of 0.24% in the last 1 week, 58.67% in the last 6 months, and 32.1% year-to-date.

Currently, Tata Motors holds a market cap of ₹377663.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1065.6 & ₹504.75 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Tata Motors Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 119986.31 110577.14 +8.51% 105932.35 +13.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11433.69 11102.24 +2.99% 9377.52 +21.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 7150.53 6850 +4.39% 7050.2 +1.42% Total Operating Expense 110231.65 102182.1 +7.88% 100541.2 +9.64% Operating Income 9754.66 8395.04 +16.2% 5391.15 +80.94% Net Income Before Taxes 9122.76 7493.96 +21.73% 4784.14 +90.69% Net Income 17407.18 7025.11 +147.79% 5407.79 +221.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 45.57 16.35 +178.77% 24.03 +89.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17407.18Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹119986.31Cr

