Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Motors Q4 Results: Net profit jumps over 3-folds, JLR revenue up 11% YoY; 5 key highlights
BackBack

Tata Motors Q4 Results: Net profit jumps over 3-folds, JLR revenue up 11% YoY; 5 key highlights

Nikita Prasad

Tata Motors Q4 Results:

Tata Group's logo displayed at Tata Motors Ltd., dealership in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Tata Motors is expected to report results on July 27. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
Tata Group's logo displayed at Tata Motors Ltd., dealership in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Tata Motors is expected to report results on July 27. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Tata Motors Q4 Results: Tata Motors announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), reporting

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 10 May 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue