Tata  Motors  reports  7,585 crore consolidated loss  in  March  quarter

“In commercial vehicles, we expect stress from the financing perspective since collections have come down due to the lockdown. Growth, market demand and freight rates have also been impacted due to the second wave. The underlying dynamic of the CV sector has improved, though with the new investment in infra projects, easing of financing norms and scrappage policy announcement. We need to look beyond the short term issue in the sector, and recovery can be really fast if the last year is anything to go by," Balaji said.