Tata Motors reports loss of Rs4,320 crore as chip shortage hurts JLR production

Tata Motors Ltd – country’s largest vehicle manufacturer by revenue – reported a year-on-year consolidated net loss of ₹4450 crore for the quarter ending June 30, as production operations of Jaguar Land Rover suffered due to a global shortage in supply of semiconductors. As a consequence the British car maker witnessed a decline in sales of 30,000 vehicles in wholesales during the quarter.

The company reported a net loss of ₹8,443.98 crore in the year ago period when the automakers’ global and India operations were impacted due to lockdown measures imposed in different countries to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, luxury vehicle manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover guided for a cash outflow of about £1 billion with a negative EBIT margin for the second quarter as it would not be able to manufacture vehicles in line with the demand from different markets.

On a sequential basis, the company reported a net loss of ₹7,585.34 crore in the March quarter as Jaguar Land Rover wrote off investments worth ₹15,000 crore meant for developing combustion engine vehicles.

The Mumbai based vehicle manufacturer reported a 107.6% increase in revenue from operations to ₹66,406.5 crore as sales of Jaguar Land Rover improved in markets like China and United States. On a sequential basis, revenue declined from ₹88,627.9 crore in the March quarter as the JLR could not meet its wholesale target and India business was impacted by the second wave of Covid-19.

A Bloomberg survey of analysts predicted Tata Motors to report a loss of ₹2,774.10 crore and net revenue of ₹61,327.50 in the three months ended June 30.

P. Balaji, chief financial officer of Tata Motors, said that to contain the impact of semiconductor shortage JLR management is doing rigorous follow up with suppliers, redesigning vehicles to use less chipsets and planning a long-term arrangement with suppliers to resolve the crisis.

“We expect a wholesale of 65,000 units in this quarter for JLR, which is 50% less than the internal target. As a result we are expecting a negative EBIT margin and cash outflow of 1 billion pounds," said Balaji.

He further added that there is no short term reprieve from this current disruption but the company expects gradual improvement from the second quarter onwards.

Tata Motors reported a strong recovery in its operating performance in the third and fourth quarter of FY 21, backed by higher sales of JLR vehicles in key markets like China and the US. The company, however, does not expect the growth momentum to continue in the first half of the current fiscal as vehicle production is likely to be hit by a global shortage of semiconductors, a critical component in modern vehicles.

JLR reported a profit before loss of 110 million pounds in the June quarter, compared to a year-earlier loss of 413 million pounds. Revenue from operations jumped by 73.7% year- on year to 5 billion pounds on the back of 72.6% increase in wholesales of 84442 units.

The India business reported a loss of ₹1320.74 crore compared to a net loss of ₹2190 reported in the year ago period. On a sequential basis, the domestic business reported a net profit of ₹1,645.69 crore in March quarter due to a reversal of an impairment charge of ₹1,182.4 crore and recovery in sales of its passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle businesses.

The revenue for the India business improved sharply by 343% to ₹to 11904.19 crore due to the low base of last year. On a sequential basis, the revenue declined from ₹20045.90 crore in the year ago period.

“We do expect to see a recovery from the second quarter and at the moment semi conductor is not prominent issue for the domestic businesses. So we expect to improve our market share," said Balaji.

He also added that increased prices of steel and precious metals have impacted margins and cost, and the company will take price increases when necessary.

