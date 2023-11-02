Tata Motors reports Q2 consolidated net profit at 3,783 crore

Tata Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,783 crore for the September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its total consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,05,128 crore, as compared with ₹79,611 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Tata Motors ended 1.51% higher at ₹636.80 apiece on the BSE.

