Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Motors reports Q2 consolidated net profit at 3,783 crore

Tata Motors reports Q2 consolidated net profit at 3,783 crore

Livemint

  • Tata Motors’ total consolidated revenue from operations stood at 1,05,128 crore, as compared with 79,611 crore in the year-ago period

Shares of Tata Motors ended 1.51% higher at 636.80 apiece on the BSE. Mint

Tata Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of 3,783 crore for the September quarter.

Its total consolidated revenue from operations stood at 1,05,128 crore, as compared with 79,611 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Tata Motors ended 1.51% higher at 636.80 apiece on the BSE.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 04:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.