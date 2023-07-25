Tata Motors reports robust Q1FY24 performance: Revenues surge by 42%, driven by JLR and CV businesses1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Tata Motors reported strong Q1FY24 performance with revenues of ₹102.2K Crores, a 42% YoY increase. EBITDA rose 177% YoY to ₹14.7K Crores, driven by the Jaguar Land Rover and Commercial Vehicle businesses. Despite challenges in the commercial vehicles industry, revenues improved by 4.4 per cent.
In Q1FY24, Tata Motors (TML) reported strong consolidated performance with revenues reaching ₹102.2K crores, a 42% YoY increase. EBITDA stood at ₹14.7K crores, rising by 177% YoY, and EBIT reached ₹8.3K Crores, indicating a sharp improvement driven by the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Commercial Vehicle (CV) businesses, while the Passenger Vehicle (PV) business remained steady.
