Tata Motors Results 2024 Live Updates: The auto giant is likely to post its financial results for the March quarter FY24. The company is likely to witness a 20% surge in its net profit. Domestic passenger vehicle sales are anticipated to show robust growth, with a year-on-year increase of 14.7% and a sequential rise of 12.4%, reaching 155,651 units in the quarter ending March 2024.
Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Jaguar Land Rover expected to report healthy growth trend
Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Jaguar Land Rover volumes are anticipated to maintain their robust performance. Kotak analysts project a sequential increase of 8% in JLR volumes (excluding China JV), driven by a robust order book. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services foresee a 17% year-on-year growth in JLR volumes.
Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Motilal Oswal expects commercial vehicle (CV) growth to moderate
Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services anticipate a slowdown in commercial vehicle (CV) growth up until the first half of FY25, primarily attributed to reduced industrial activity preceding elections. However, they forecast a resurgence in demand during the second half of FY25. Projections suggest a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% for commercial vehicles spanning FY24 to FY26.
Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Sales volume to remain a mixed bag
Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: EBITDA margin to also improve
Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: On the operations front, brokerages anticipate a sequential improvement of 170 basis points in the overall EBITDA margin to 13.1% for the fourth quarter of FY24. This enhancement is expected to be propelled by the advantages of operating leverage and favorable commodity trends.
Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Business revenue likely to rise 8%
Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: In the quarter ending March 2024, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities anticipate an 8% year-on-year growth in standalone business revenues. This growth is primarily driven by a 15% year-on-year rise in average selling price, attributed to a more diverse product mix and price adjustments implemented over the previous year.
Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Tata Motors to declare Q4 earnings today
