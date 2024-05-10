Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:29:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.45 0.28%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.85 2.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.55 -0.38%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,440.45 -0.54%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,047.00 1.64%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Motors Results 2024 Live Updates: Net profit to rise 20%, shares trade higher
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Results 2024 Live Updates: Net profit to rise 20%, shares trade higher

1 min read . Updated: 10 May 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Vaamanaa Sethi

Tata Motors Results 2024 Live Updates: Tata Motors will be announcing its fourth quarterly results today. The auto company is likely to post 30% rise in its net profit for the March quarter.

Tata Motors Results 2024: Carmaker to reveal Q4 FY24 earnings today, May 10, 2024Premium
Tata Motors Results 2024: Carmaker to reveal Q4 FY24 earnings today, May 10, 2024

Tata Motors Results 2024 Live Updates: The auto giant is likely to post its financial results for the March quarter FY24. The company is likely to witness a 20% surge in its net profit. Domestic passenger vehicle sales are anticipated to show robust growth, with a year-on-year increase of 14.7% and a sequential rise of 12.4%, reaching 155,651 units in the quarter ending March 2024.

10 May 2024, 03:40:10 PM IST

Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Jaguar Land Rover expected to report healthy growth trend

Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Jaguar Land Rover volumes are anticipated to maintain their robust performance. Kotak analysts project a sequential increase of 8% in JLR volumes (excluding China JV), driven by a robust order book. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services foresee a 17% year-on-year growth in JLR volumes.

10 May 2024, 03:26:38 PM IST

Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Motilal Oswal expects commercial vehicle (CV) growth to moderate

Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services anticipate a slowdown in commercial vehicle (CV) growth up until the first half of FY25, primarily attributed to reduced industrial activity preceding elections. However, they forecast a resurgence in demand during the second half of FY25. Projections suggest a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% for commercial vehicles spanning FY24 to FY26.

10 May 2024, 03:21:53 PM IST

Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Sales volume to remain a mixed bag

Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: It is anticipated that domestic passenger vehicle sales have maintained robust growth, surging by 14.7% year-on-year and 12.4% sequentially to reach 155,651 units in the quarter ending March 2024.

10 May 2024, 03:18:21 PM IST

Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: EBITDA margin to also improve

Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: On the operations front, brokerages anticipate a sequential improvement of 170 basis points in the overall EBITDA margin to 13.1% for the fourth quarter of FY24. This enhancement is expected to be propelled by the advantages of operating leverage and favorable commodity trends.

10 May 2024, 03:15:03 PM IST

Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Business revenue likely to rise 8%

Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: In the quarter ending March 2024, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities anticipate an 8% year-on-year growth in standalone business revenues. This growth is primarily driven by a 15% year-on-year rise in average selling price, attributed to a more diverse product mix and price adjustments implemented over the previous year.

10 May 2024, 03:10:51 PM IST

Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Tata Motors to declare Q4 earnings today

Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Tata Motors is all set to announce its financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024 today, May 10, 2024.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue