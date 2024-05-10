Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: JLR continues to report strong performance Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit maintained its robust financial performance throughout the financial year, achieving another record-breaking quarter in Q4 FY24. The quarter saw revenue totaling £7.9 billion, marking an 11 percent increase compared to Q4 FY23 and a 6 percent rise compared to Q3 FY24. For the entire fiscal year 2023-24, revenues reached an all-time high of £29.0 billion, marking a significant 27 percent increase over the previous year and demonstrating JLR's sustained growth trajectory.

Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Tata Motors performance in the operations front in Q4 FY24 Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, TML showcased a robust performance, recording a revenue of ₹120.0K crore, marking a notable increase of 13.3% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company's EBITDA surged by 26.6% to reach ₹17.9K crore, while the EBIT amounted to ₹11.0K crore, representing a significant increase of ₹3.8K crore. Notably, all three automotive businesses within TML demonstrated strong performances during this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Operating performance in FY24 Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Tata Motors achieved remarkable financial milestones, with record revenues reaching ₹437.9K crore, marking a significant achievement in the company's history. Accompanying this impressive revenue figure was an all-time high EBITDA of ₹62.8K crore, underscoring the company's operational excellence and efficiency. Moreover, TML witnessed its highest ever Profit Before Tax (PBT) at ₹28.9K crore, reflecting a substantial increase of ₹27.1K crore compared to the previous year. This remarkable performance translated into a net profit of ₹31.8K crore, which soared by ₹29.1K crore over the preceding year, showcasing exceptional growth and profitability.

Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Tata Motors declares dividend of ₹6 per share Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹ 3/- per Ordinary Share and ₹3.10 per Ordinary Share and special dividend of ₹ 3/- per Ordinary Share and ₹3.10 per Ordinary Share subject to approval by the shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Net profit of ₹17,529 crore, revenue at ₹120.0K Cr Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Tata Motors posted a 46 per cent increase in its net profit of ₹17,529 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024. The consolidated revenue grew 13.3% to ₹120.0K crore.

Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Tata Motors' last quarter (Q3 FY24) performance Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Tata Motors Ltd unveiled its quarterly financial results for December, unveiling a significant increase in consolidated net profit, which surged 2.4 times year-on-year (YoY) to ₹7,025 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations also climbed by 25% YoY to ₹1.11 lakh crore. In sequential terms, the net profit soared by 87%, while the revenue grew by nearly 6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: JM Financials sees over 136% rise in PAT from JLR Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Brokerage firm JM Financial expects the Profit After Tax (PAT) from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to increase to ₹565 crore, marking a significant rise of 136.4% compared to the same period last year.

Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Jaguar Land Rover expected to report healthy growth trend Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes are anticipated to maintain their robust performance. Kotak analysts project a sequential increase of 8% in JLR volumes (excluding China JV), driven by a robust order book. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services foresee a 17% year-on-year growth in JLR volumes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: Tata Motors shares closed 1.62% higher ahead of Q4 results Tata Motors Results 2024 Live: The share price of Tata Motors ended the Friday's trading session in green, closed 1.62 per cent higher at ₹1,047 per share ahead of its Q4 results announcement.

Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Motilal Oswal expects commercial vehicle (CV) growth to moderate Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services anticipate a slowdown in commercial vehicle (CV) growth up until the first half of FY25, primarily attributed to reduced industrial activity preceding elections. However, they forecast a resurgence in demand during the second half of FY25. Projections suggest a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% for commercial vehicles spanning FY24 to FY26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Sales volume to remain a mixed bag Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: It is anticipated that domestic passenger vehicle sales have maintained robust growth, surging by 14.7% year-on-year and 12.4% sequentially to reach 155,651 units in the quarter ending March 2024.

Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: EBITDA margin to also improve Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: On the operations front, brokerages anticipate a sequential improvement of 170 basis points in the overall EBITDA margin to 13.1% for the fourth quarter of FY24. This enhancement is expected to be propelled by the advantages of operating leverage and favorable commodity trends.

Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Business revenue likely to rise 8% Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: In the quarter ending March 2024, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities anticipate an 8% year-on-year growth in standalone business revenues. This growth is primarily driven by a 15% year-on-year rise in average selling price, attributed to a more diverse product mix and price adjustments implemented over the previous year.