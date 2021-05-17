Tata Motors Ltd – the vehicle manufacturing arm of conglomerate Tata Sons – is expected to post double digit growth in consolidated revenues and net profit for the March quarter on the back of improvement in sales of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in major markets like China.

Swift turnaround in the domestic passenger vehicle business and gradual improvement in demand for commercial vehicles are likely to reduce losses of the India (standalone) business.

According to brokerage firm, ICICI Securities, the Mumbai based carmaker is likely report a consolidated net profit of ₹4298.4 crore, before exceptional items, compared to a loss of ₹6870.6 crore in the corresponding period, as result of 48.4% jump in revenue from operations to ₹92763.4 crore. The company though is expected to incur a loss of ₹10363.5 crore due to a possible write off by JLR on certain investments.

The operating profit or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to improve significantly to ₹13321.2 crore from just ₹690.9 crore in the year ago period. The operating margins are also likely to expand by a massive 1325 basis points to 14.4% due to better sales, product mix and cost cutting methods adopted by the company.

The growth in the fourth quarter will be aided by the low base in the corresponding period when sales declined substantially in China due to lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. India business also reported a substantial decline in sales due to transition to BS 6 norms.

According to estimates of analysts compiled by Bloomberg, Tata Motors is estimated to report a net profit of ₹2774.10 (11 analysts) and revenue of ₹87517.8 crore (12 analysts) for the fourth quarter.

“We expect JLR to post revenues of GBP7bn (up ~29% YoY) with adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.7% (up 994bps YoY). On reported basis, we expect JLR to report PAT loss of ~GBP 1.1bn (inclusive of the GBP 1.5bn write-offs which includes GBP 1bn non-cash charge while GBP 500mn for one-time restructuring)," said analysts of ICICI Securities.

They also expect the revenue of the India business to almost double at 99.1% on a year-on-year basis as the passenger vehicle business has been witnessing strong growth. The operating margin might expand by 1586bps y-o-y to 6.8%.

Sales of Jaguar Land Rover has been improving on a sequential basis as result of a swift recovery in demand in China and other important markets like United States and European countries. Sales might jump in the current fiscal on the back of resumption in economic activity in market like China, United Kingdom and United States.

In the standalone business, sales of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle have been on the rise on the back of a gradual recovery in the economy, increased preference for personal vehicles and new product launches like Altroz (a premium hatchback) and the Safari (a SUV). Sales of the company’s commercial vehicles also witnessed gradual recovery as infrastructure development and manufacturing activity gathered pace. The second wave of Covid though might impact India business in the first two quarters of the year.

“India business losses to reduce due to demand recovery in CVs and strong PV demand. JLR mix improvement to continue with higher share of Land Rover and China, and cost-cutting measures to aid performance. FY22E earnings per share upgrade driven by India volume upgrade for CVs and PVs," added analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities in note.

