In the standalone business, sales of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle have been on the rise on the back of a gradual recovery in the economy, increased preference for personal vehicles and new product launches like Altroz (a premium hatchback) and the Safari (a SUV). Sales of the company’s commercial vehicles also witnessed gradual recovery as infrastructure development and manufacturing activity gathered pace. The second wave of Covid though might impact India business in the first two quarters of the year.

