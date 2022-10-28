Tata Power consolidated net profit surges 85% to ₹935 cr in September quarter1 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 04:54 PM IST
Tata Power’s total income rose to ₹14,181 crore in the September quarter from ₹10,187 crore a year ago.
New Delhi: Tata Power Company Ltd on Friday reported an 85% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹935.18 crore in the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenue.