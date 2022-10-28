New Delhi: Tata Power Company Ltd on Friday reported an 85% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹935.18 crore in the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenue.

Total income of the company rose to ₹14,181.07 crore in the quarter from ₹10,187.33 crore a year ago.

The consolidated net profit of the company was ₹505.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2021, the company said in a BSE filing.

Tata Power’s PAT (profit after tax or net profit) has increased for the 12th consecutive quarter, demonstrating the effectiveness of its business strategy, the company said in a statement.

“We have witnessed strong performance from all of our business clusters - Generation, Transmission, Distribution, including Odisha, and Renewables. The fact that our PAT has increased for 12th consecutive quarters demonstrates the strong foundations upon which each of these businesses have been built," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

The company said it is working towards strengthening its presence across the entire green and clean energy value chain. “We are building smart, sustainable and customised clean energy products and solutions for our more than 12 million consumers across rural and urban India in order to become the preferred power utility of their choice," he added.

“Our goals are aligned with the country’s energy priorities, and we will keep working towards accelerating India’s transition to clean energy while putting a sharp focus on the 3 Ds - Decarbonisation, Digitization, and Decentralisation which are the pillars of the new age energy sector," Sinha said.