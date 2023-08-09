Tata Power PAT up 29% in Q1

New Delhi: Tata Power Co. Ltd, the electric utility company, on Wednesday reported a 29% jump in first quarter profits to ₹1,141 crore as compared to ₹884 crore during the same period last year.

The company attributed its performance to sustained business growth across all clusters, but profits from its coal companies have reduced. “We have been able to get orders of 1,200 MW in Q1. And our total installed capacity now is 4,127 and nearly 3,656 MW are under construction. We are actually now nearing 8,000 MW in renewal...Our profit from the coal business is nearly two-thirds of our total profit, but this time it isn’t there. And we don’t believe coal prices to go up in the near future," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD Tata Power.

The company reported a 2% y-o-y increase in revenue at ₹15,003 crore this fiscal, which was due to higher sales across distribution companies (with higher power prices in Odisha Discoms contributing as well) and capacity addition in renewables. The company’s consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) was ₹3,005 crore in first quarter of current fiscal, with a margin of 15%, owing to lower under-recovery in Mundra Plant and positive regulatory order in Maithon Power Ltd (MPL). The company’s net debt was ₹37,749 crore with debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59x in first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Commenting on the occasion, Sinha said, “This is the result of our effective strategies, operational efficiencies, and execution excellence driven by our committed workforce. We have planned ₹12,000 crore of capex for the current financial year that would help us lead the green energy transition and in growth opportunities in transmission and distribution business."

“Tata Power is well poised to develop round-the-clock renewable power solutions. We are making significant progress in developing solutions around battery storage, pumped hydro projects, and other hybrid solutions. This will support the RE100 agenda of large enterprises and also contribute towards clean energy solutions for our C&I consumers."

The company’s transmission business in Mumbai, which is Mumbai Transmission and Powerlink, continues to perform well and the company is looking to add more capacity there as they look to make the transmission system more robust, he added.

“We are participating actively considering that the country has a very ambitious target of 300 gigawatts of capacity in addition to renewable. So, we expect that we will win a few of the bids and that will help us with growth in the transmission area. As you are aware, last year we had one or two bids that were nearly stressed assets, and we took over the construction activity, which is ongoing. Hopefully, in the next 12 to 18 months, we’ll be able to commission them."

Tata Power, part of the Tata Group, on Tuesday, announced an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to develop 2,800 MW of Pumped Hydro Storage Projects, with a proposed investment of ₹13,000 crore.

The project will support Maharashtra’s and the Country’s clean energy landscape, with a 1,800 MW Pumped Hydro Storage Project to be located at Shirawata, Pune district, and 1,000 MW PSP at Bhivpuri, Raigad district. “We are already very advanced in obtaining various statutory approvals and just the administrative approvals for that and we do expect that by the end of this financial year. We will start the work and within three years thereafter, we will set up the plant," Sinha said.

Speaking about the smart metering business, Sinha said, “We have already put nearly 650,000 smart meters between Delhi, Mumbai, and Odisha, and it is getting added every month, more than a lakh gets added in different locations and we will continue to add our own. Apart from that, we won a very big order in Chhattisgarh, and we are a little conscious in terms of what areas we would like to build. So, we are bidding in a few places, but we have been very, very careful and cautious on that."