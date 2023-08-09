Tata Power PAT up 29% in Q1

Tata Power PAT up 29% in Q13 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:16 PM IST
The company reported a 2% y-o-y increase in revenue at ₹15,003 crore this fiscal, which was due to higher sales across distribution companies (with higher power prices in Odisha Discoms contributing as well) and capacity addition in renewables.
New Delhi: Tata Power Co. Ltd, the electric utility company, on Wednesday reported a 29% jump in first quarter profits to ₹1,141 crore as compared to ₹884 crore during the same period last year.
