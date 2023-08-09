Tata Power PAT up 29% in Q1

Speaking about the smart metering business, Sinha said, “We have already put nearly 650,000 smart meters between Delhi, Mumbai, and Odisha, and it is getting added every month, more than a lakh gets added in different locations and we will continue to add our own. Apart from that, we won a very big order in Chhattisgarh, and we are a little conscious in terms of what areas we would like to build. So, we are bidding in a few places, but we have been very, very careful and cautious on that."